Multiple road closures are planned for Saturday in Manchester to accommodate the thousands of spectators expected to attend the Chaos and Kindness Sky Show at Arms Park.
Manchester police say the number of attendees attending this year’s show - billed as the “ultimate family-friendly music and fireworks extravaganza” wih Recycled Percussion & MJ LIVE from Las Vegas performing to a synchronized pyrotechnics display -- may surpass 20,000 people.
The following road closures will be in effect Saturday:
• Commercial Street southbound from Spring to Granite
• Commercial Street northbound from Spring to Canal
• Commercial Street will close entirely at some point in the late afternoon.
• No vehicle access to Arms Park/Parking lot
• Bridge Street Bridge (both eastbound and westbound) Elm Street to McGregor Street.
• Hanover Street from Chestnut St to Elm Street.
The DEKA upper parking lot in Arms Park will be closed Friday, beginning at 6 a.m., no vehicles will be allowed to park in Arms Park (upper and lower lot) with the exception of Cotton Restaurant and its customers during normal hours of operation on Friday, to allow for Sky Show representatives and vendors to set up.
The following roads will remain open:
• Bedford Street will remain open throughout the day.
• Kidder Street will remain open throughout the day.
• Commercial Street northbound from Granite to Spring streets will be open during the morning and early afternoon (drivers will need to take a right on Spring Street).
• Commercial Street southbound from Canal to Spring streets will be open during the morning and early afternoon (drivers will need to take a left on Spring Street).
• Stark Brewery will remain open, and guests who wish to leave must exit left (northbound) on Commercial Street to access Canal Street.
• 670 North Commercial St. tenants must exit left (northbound) on Commercial Street to access Canal Street.
Handicapped parking will be available only on Commercial Street south of Spring Street, though not available on Spring Street itself.
“There will also be several other events going on Saturday, in some cases simultaneously,” Manchester police said in a release. “There will be an increased police presence in the city, and if anyone needs assistance, don’t hesitate to ask an officer.”