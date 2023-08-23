'Sky Show' road closures

Multiple road closures are planned for Saturday in Manchester to accommodate the thousands of spectators expected to attend the Chaos and Kindness Sky Show at Arms Park.

Courtesy Manchester Police Department

Multiple road closures are planned for Saturday in Manchester to accommodate the thousands of spectators expected to attend the Chaos and Kindness Sky Show at Arms Park.

Manchester police say the number of attendees attending this year’s show - billed as the “ultimate family-friendly music and fireworks extravaganza” wih Recycled Percussion & MJ LIVE from Las Vegas performing to a synchronized pyrotechnics display -- may surpass 20,000 people.