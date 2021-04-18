State officials are warning commuters of possible delays due to roadway resurfacing slated to begin this week along Route 3A (Front Street) from Manchester to Hooksett.
Night work is to begin Monday, April 19, on Route 3A from Delia Drive north to the Exit 10 northbound on-ramp, officials with the state Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a release.
The work will be done between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Friday, and will require lane closures and one-lane of alternating two-way traffic.
Some minor daytime work that is not expected to impact traffic may take place, officials said.
Message boards will be in place, officials said, and drivers should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all signage.
All work is weather dependent. DOT officials estimate the work will be done by May 28.
The project is part of a $5.4 million Statewide Resurfacing Program. The general contractor is Brox Industries, Inc. of Dracut, Mass.