ROCHESTER — Conservation officers say a 12-year-old boy from Rochester suffered a serious leg injury while snowmobile riding with his grandfather Sunday.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game Sgt. Alex Lopashanski, a man identified as Scott Pike, 53, of Farmington was snowmobile riding with his grandson just after 5 p.m. Sunday when he noticed the boy was no longer with him. According to Lopashanski, Pike turned around and realized his grandson went off a trail and hit a tree, seriously injuring his leg.

Pike called 911 and conservation officers along with Rochester police and fire responded and brought the boy to an ambulance.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, conservation officers said. Speed and inexperience are considered contributing factors in the incident.

