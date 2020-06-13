Two rock climbers from Massachusetts had to be rescued after they became stranded near the top of Whitehorse Ledge when darkness overcame them Friday night.
According to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department, Samantha Marleau, 27, of Jefferson, Mass., and Stephen Phillips, 29, of Worcester, Mass., had dropped their headlamps and were unable to complete their climb, so they called 911.
Fish and Game was notified shortly before 10 p.m., and a conservation officer and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Service responded. The MRS members ascended about 800 feet up the cliff, located the two climbers and helped them to the top of the cliff.
Rescuers and the climbers then hiked back down the trail, arriving at the base of the cliff shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
MRS is a volunteer search and rescue organization, trained to carry out technical rescues. Donations to MRS can be made through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council (www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org).
Fish and Game advises outdoor enthusiasts to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit: hikesafe.com.