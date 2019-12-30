CHARLESTOWN — Rodents chewing on wires are the likely culprits behind Monday’s barn fire on River Road, according to Fire Chief Charlie Baraly.
Fire crews responded tothe attached barn at the River Road home Monday morning, to find smoke and fire in the structure. Baraly said no electric appliance or lights were turned on when the fire started, but it appears likely that rodents chewing on the wires caused the flames.
“In talking to the homeowner’s grandson, it turns out they have been having a lot of rodent and squirrel problems in the barn,” Baraly said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the barn, and the main home escaped smoke and water damage, he said. The homeowner, an elderly woman, needed help getting away from the house when firefighters got there, Baraly said, because of mobility issues.
No one was injured during the blaze, and several area fire departments assisted in the job with Claremont, North Walpole and Langdon joining the Vermont departments from Rockingham, Springfield, and Bellows Falls.
