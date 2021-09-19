A 24-year-old Massachusetts man was injured after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over in Jericho State Park in Berlin.
New Hampshire Fish and Game was called to the scene of the crash about 3:05 p.m. Saturday on Turbine Trail.
Zachary Foley-Cox of Sterling went off trail and crashed into a tree. He was wearing a helmet, but sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.
Foley-Cox told authorities that the front left tire of the ATV went into a rut and pulled him close to the left edge of the trail. He could not bring the machine back onto the trail before it started to roll over.
The machine rolled off the side of the trail before it came to a rest on its side against a tree, according to the release.
The Berlin Fire Department brought Foley-Cox to an ambulance using its utility terrain vehicle. He was then brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation but speed is considered the main contributing factor.
Single ATV accident in Canaan
Fish and Game also responded to a single ATV crash at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in Canaan.
Adam Casale, 42, had been riding an ATV at his residence when he hit some rocks causing him to collide with a parked go-cart, according to a news release. He was alone when the crash occurred.
He called 911 to ask for assistance. He was brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center at 6:22 p.m.
Speed is considered to be the main cause of the accident, according to a news release.