DERRY -- Two roofing company workers suffered a severe electric shook when their ladder came in contact with overhead wires, according to Derry Fire Department.

A call for help was received shortly before 6:30 p.m. and rescue workers found the two men in cardiac arrest when they arrived at 3 Mt. Pleasant St., according to a statement. 

Both were transported to Parkland Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to Boston hospitals. One of the injured workers went to Massachusetts General and the other to Brigham and Women's.

Authorities said the injuries were life threatening and that the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.

Derry fire officials urge anyone using ladders around power lines to be cautious. Always look up and stay at least 10 feet away from power lines.