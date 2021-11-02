Roofers critically injured when ladder touches power lines in Derry Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save DERRY -- Two roofing company workers suffered a severe electric shook when their ladder came in contact with overhead wires, according to Derry Fire Department.A call for help was received shortly before 6:30 p.m. and rescue workers found the two men in cardiac arrest when they arrived at 3 Mt. Pleasant St., according to a statement. Both were transported to Parkland Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to Boston hospitals. One of the injured workers went to Massachusetts General and the other to Brigham and Women's.Authorities said the injuries were life threatening and that the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.Derry fire officials urge anyone using ladders around power lines to be cautious. Always look up and stay at least 10 feet away from power lines. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Derry Osha Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Trooper dies after I-95 crash; Sununu orders flags at half-staff Manchester police ID body found on Oct. 7 Services set for fallen state trooper Sherrill State police honor trooper killed in I-95 crash Police ID victim in fatal pedestrian accident outside CMC 1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Peterborough crash Manchester pedestrian struck, killed, near CMC Police body cameras to start recording in Nashua Fish and Game helps hunter lost in Nottingham woods Police body cameras start recording in Nashua Request News Coverage