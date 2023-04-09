Route 101 night work starts Monday in Bedford Provided by NH DOT Apr 9, 2023 Apr 9, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The state Department of Transportation will begin nighttime construction work on Monday, April 10, at approximately 7 p.m. on Route 101 in Bedford.Crews will work each night, weather-permitting, from approximately 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., through the morning of Friday, April 14.This work will require temporary lane closures.One lane of alternating traffic will be utilized and will cause minor delays throughout the evening.Message boards and traffic control devices will be used to notify the traveling public. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.This work is part of the $5.4 million, red-listed bridge rehabilitation project on Route 101 over the Pulpit Brook in Bedford.The estimated completion date is July 14, and the general contractor is R.M. Piper of Plymouth. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua police seek public's help locating missing teen One in custody after Brentwood man stabbed multiple times Fire crews battle blaze at Ashuelot hydro dam in Winchester Alexandria man charged with animal cruelty after more than 30 goats, sheep rescued {{title}} Most Popular Person dies after fall at UPS facility in Londonderry Three-alarm blaze destroys Bedford home Bystanders keep man stuck in frozen waterfall alive before ‘dramatic’ rescue, cops say One dead, three seriously injured -- including two children -- in East Kingston crash Concord teen dies of injuries sustained in crash with logging truck Police: Man dies after tree falls on him at Nashua worksite Manchester man dies after head-on crash As White nationalist activity rises, Mass. AG’s office ‘exploring’ legal action against hate groups U-turn into fatal head-on wreck on Route 119 in Hinsdale Head-on crash closes Litchfield Road in Londonderry; one flown to Mass. hospital Request News Coverage