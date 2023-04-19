The state Department of Transportation will close the East Thetford Road/Route 113 bridge over the Connecticut River on Thursday, April 27, to begin rehabilitation work.
The bridge will reopen in October 2024.
Detour signs will direct traffic to cross the Connecticut River upstream via Bridge Street (Route 25A) in Orford to Fairlee, Vermont, or downstream via West Wheelock Street in Hanover to Norwich, Vermont.
Drivers should remain alert while traveling along the detour and in the vicinity of the construction zone.
The project rehabilitates the bridge that carries East Thetford Road over the Connecticut River between Lyme and Thetford, Vermont.
The bridge, which is on the state Red List, was built in 1937. It is currently posted for a reduced weight limit of 15 tons.
The work includes:
Rehabilitation of the bridge abutments and pier.
Replacement of the concrete bridge deck, expansion joints, curbs and bridge rail.
Replacement of exterior stringers, end floor beams and floor system lateral bracing.
Cleaning and painting the structural steel and bridge shoes.
Full depth reconstruction and drainage improvements of the roadway approaches to the bridge.
New England Infrastructure of Hudson, Mass., is the prime contractor for this project with a cost of approximately $8.94 million.