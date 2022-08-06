Rower dies in Hooksett Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Aug 6, 2022 Aug 6, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett died Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., according to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, a man was rowing a scull on the river when he stopped suddenly, and fell into the water. Bystanders saw the man fall and brought him to shore. The man received CPR and was taken to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, but he was pronounced dead.Officials have not released the man's name. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Storm topples trees, knocks out power in Hollis +4 Police make arrest in Nashua homicide Pelham Police Chief Roark to retire at end of month, become town administrator +2 Nashua man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV on Everett Turnpike Manchester fire chief to retire Sept. 1 +2 Red Cross: 47 people displaced by Manchester center city fire Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police recruit dies after first day of academy Man dies after collapsing on Mt. Washington hike Police make arrest in Nashua homicide Four firefighters injured battling blaze at Manchester apartment building Troy man killed in Fitzwilliam motorcycle crash Brentwood police seek man accused of briefly abducting stranger Man's body found in Somersworth park Questions linger after alarms at Seabrook Red Cross: 47 people displaced by Manchester center city fire Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media Request News Coverage