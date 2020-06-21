Rumney man injured in UTV crash

RUMNEY - A Rumney man was seriously injured when he rolled a utility-terrain vehicle while making a sharp turn, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Glen Hicks, 54, was driving the UTV on Saturday when he crashed around 7:45 p.m., Fish and Game said in a release. The vehicle was new and Hicks attempted to turn too sharply for the speed he was going, causing the UTV to roll, Fish and Game said.
The Rumney and Plymouth fire departments, New Hampshire State Police and a Fish and Game conservation officer responded to the crash, the release said. Hicks was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene, then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, the release said.
Hicks was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash, Fish and Game said.
The crash remained under investigation, the release said.