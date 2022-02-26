2/26/22 Photo by Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Certain brands of vodka are being pulled from shelves at the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine outlets as of Saturday. Stoli is one brand, shelves in the Concord location were in the process of being cleared.
In an executive order to show solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Chris Sununu ordered the state liquor commission to pull Russian and Russian-branded products from state liquor store shelves -- but the state will not return or dump the inventory, according to a commission spokesman.
"New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom," Sununu said in a tweet.
Brands including vodkas Stolichnaya, Kutskova, Russian Standard and Hammer and Sickle will be pulled from shelves, said liquor commission spokesman E.J. Powers.
But the liquor stores are not planning to dispose of the vodkas, or return the inventory, Powers said. "It will remain in our possession until further notice," he said.
But, Powers said, New Hampshire drinkers won't go thirsty. Other European brands will be available at state liquor outlets, as will American brands, and some vodkas made in New Hampshire.
"There will be ample inventory of vodka available for customers."