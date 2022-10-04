City aldermen have confirmed Mayor Joyce Craig's nomination of Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin to succeed Andre Parent as the next chief of the Manchester Fire Department and the city’s emergency management director.
Cashin had been serving as interim fire chief since Parent retired on Aug. 31.
“I am honored and humbled to be nominated as the City of Manchester’s 13th Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director,” said Cashin in a statement. “It is a privilege to serve with the men and women of the Manchester Fire Department and for the city’s residents, businesses and visitors. I look forward to leading the Manchester Fire Department as it continues to adapt and progress to the ever changing needs of a growing city.”
Per ordinance, Cashin’s salary will move to a Grade 29, Step AL1 — or $152,877.88 a year.
“Mr. Cashin has been a dedicated member of the fire department for 23 years, and during that time he has continued to take on roles with increased responsibility, and shows deep dedication and commitment to the city of Manchester and our residents,” said Craig in her nomination letter. “He is a strong leader and problem solver, who has worked hard to earn the respect of the men and women of the department and the city as a whole.”
During his time with the fire department, Craig said, Cashin has played a significant role in many different aspects of fire department operations, including EMS, training, fire prevention, and homelessness initiatives.
Parent was appointed fire chief in New Hampshire’s largest city in May 2021, replacing Dan Goonan.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this incredible city, our city, for more than thirty-four years,” said Parent in a letter to the city. “The city is very fortunate to be staffed with such a high caliber of firefighters, their professionalism and dedication are second to none. The fire department is currently aligned with leaders who can step into the position of fire chief and advance this great organization forward. In closing, I would like to thank you, for the opportunity to lead the men and women of the department who I consider my second family.”
Parent had been a member of the Manchester Fire Department for more than three decades, rising in the ranks from firefighter, lieutenant, captain, district chief, and most recently assistant chief.