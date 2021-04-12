Residents of neighboring towns miles away reportedly heard a Sunday night explosion at a homeowner’s garage in Salem. Investigators say it was likely caused by vapors from a stockpile of racing fuel ignited by idle heat-producing electrical equipment.
The Salem Fire Department was first notified of the explosion and subsequent garage fire at 9 Haigh Ave. at 8:24 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Jeff Emanuelson.
Emanuelson conducted the investigation after the fire was extinguished, concluding it was accidental.
“There was an explosive mixture of flammable mixtures that were stored there,” Emanuelson said.
He said debris from one corner of the garage, which was detached from the home by about 10 feet and had a separate steel storage container next to it with wood pallets and other material piled on top, blew out like shrapnel across a 75-foot radius, damaging the home and two neighboring houses.
In that corner, the homeowner was storing roughly half a dozen five-gallon containers of racing fuel, which Emanuelson said is more readily ignitable and more volatile than typical gasoline.
Nearby, there was an electrical space heater and some other electrical items plugged in.
Once the racing fuel ignited, other flammable materials in the garage such as gasoline and propane contributed to the explosion.
“There was a lot of material in that garage,” Emanuelson said.
He said it was not an “excessive” amount of fuel for a motor hobbyist. A van, two motorcycles and multiple pieces of equipment such as a lawn tractor and snowblower were destroyed in the fire.
Emanuelson said they are still tallying the cost of the damage, but believes it will total about $100,000 when you include damage to neighboring property. One house had a broken basement window and another had multiple broken windows and melted siding.
The explosion was so loud, Emanuelson said it was heard by a Salem Police Officer who was on South Broadway in the area of Cluff Crossing Road, and he said there were reports on social media that residents in Pelham and Windham also heard the explosion.
Emanuelson said the homeowner and neighbors were “very fortunate, given the magnitude of the event,” that nobody was hurt and that it happened at such a late hour, when people weren’t outside on their lawns.
Two of three household members were home when the explosion occurred, he said. The other was out running errands.
The fire was fully involved when the first firefighters arrived. They called in help from the Derry and Windham fire departments, off-duty crews were recalled, and station coverage was provided by Derry, Pelham and Methuen.
“It was a little stubborn at first because of the amount of materials he had in the garage,” Emanuelson said.
Live electrical wires which hung over the garage to provide power to the home were downed by the fire.
Emanuelson said the fire was brought under control by about 9:28 p.m.
He said homeowners should be careful to store flammable liquids in approved containers in a well-ventilated area, and not to leave electrical items plugged in when they’re not using them.