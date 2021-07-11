A young girl was flown to a Boston hospital Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into her home on Silver Brook Road in Salem, police said.
A 2019 Acura RDX left the road and crashed into the home, multiple bushes and trees. Police received 911 calls about 2 p.m.
The male driver, the lone occupant of the SUV, was trapped inside the vehicle where responders extricated him through the windshield, according to a news release.
Both the driver and child were brought by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. The girl was later flown to a Boston hospital to undergo emergency surgery for her injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The Salem Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CAR), along with Salem detectives are investigating