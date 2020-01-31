SALEM — One Salem resident was left homeless by a house fire Friday morning.
Salem Fire Battalion Chief Tim Kenney said the investigation into the cause of the fire at 5 Town Farm Road is still ongoing, but early indicators point to the home’s furnace as the possible cause.
The fire was first reported at 10:06 a.m. by a Salem Police officer who was working a detail for Liberty Utilities, which was working on the electrical lines just outside of the home, Kenney said.
On the way there, Kenney said the department received multiple calls from residents in the neighborhood and he could see smoke in the distance. He requested a working fire response, and the department received mutual aid on scene from Derry and Windham.
The police officer and utility crew quickly responded by making sure the homeowner was safe and there were no other occupants or pets inside. The homeowner evacuated the home and was uninjured, Kenney said.
“Before I got there, they already disconnected the electricity to the home for us,” Kenney said.
Kenney said the crews began by attacking the one-story, 9,000-square-foot single-family home from outside, and then transitioned to an interior attack.
The fire was under control by about 11:50 a.m., Kenney said, but the house was rendered uninhabitable.
The Red Cross is helping the homeowner with temporary housing.
Kenney said mutual aid station coverage was provided by Derry, Pelham and Methuen, Mass.