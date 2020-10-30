A Salem teenager crashed into a state police cruiser stopped along the side of Interstate 93, state police said.
Trooper Doug Bailey was stopped along the southbound side of I-93 in Londonderry just after 11:15 a.m. Friday. According to a news release, Bailey was pulled over behind another car that had crashed, and had his emergency lights on.
As Bailey was getting out of the car, a Chevrolet Silverado veered from the road and crashed into the police cruiser. The cruiser spun off the side of the road and threw Bailey to the ground.
The driver of the Silverado was later identified as Betsy Jane Stanley, 16, of Salem.
Stanley was not hurt, and Bailey had only minor injuries, according to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police.
State police said preliminary investigation showed Stanley was driving too fast for the snowy weather Friday morning, but the crash is still under investigation.
State police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. David Kane of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8608, or email David.Kane@dos.nh.gov