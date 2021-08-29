Salem woman killed in motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Mass. By Melissa Hanson masslive.com Aug 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 46-year-old woman from Salem, New Hampshire, has died following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington early Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.The crash happened at 5:07 a.m. on I-93 South near Exit 31, state police said in a statement.The woman, riding a 2015 Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle, collided in the left lane with a 2016 Nissan Maxima driven by a 30-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man, state police said.The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lahey Clinic in Burlington where she succumbed to her injuries, the statement said. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.State police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, including how the motorcycle and Nissan collided, the statement said.No further information was immediately available.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Recall issued for potentially contaminated chicken salad, dips sold in NH, other states Henri makes landfall in RI as tropical storm, impacts to be felt in NH through Tuesday Why a company just recalled all the Bloody Mary mix it made for two years State police investigate drowning on Winnipesaukee River in Franklin State prison inmate dies on the way to hospital after medical emergency AMR to hire 40 EMTs, offer paid training in NH Newmarket woman killed in Brentwood crash Death outside Somersworth Burger King appears to be overdose Body of missing boater found in Paugus Bay Request News Coverage