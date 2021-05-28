A Sandown man's body was found on a Jackson trail, after he was killed by a falling tree at his camp site.
According to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown set out on a multi-day hike this week.
Murphy was supposed to meet someone at a camp site in Bean's Purchase on Wednesday evening, but never arrived. A search began Thursday afternoon.
State conservation officers scoured the Wild River Wilderness, hiking through several trails looking for Murphy while National Guard helicopters flew overhead.
One of the search teams found Murphy around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at a campsite, according to the news release. Conservation officers said that it appeared Murphy had set up a hammock, and one of the trees supporting it fell, and hit him.
Conservation officers said that foul play is not suspected, and that Murphy's death seems to have been an accident.