Santa's Village employee hurt after fall from roller coaster platform Staff report Aug 29, 2022 2 hrs ago The Peppermint Twist and Sleigh Ride at Santa's Village, pictured in 2021. Jason Schreiber/Union Leader Correspondent A male employee was left with serious injuries after falling from a platform on a roller coaster at Santa's Village on Saturday.The New Hampshire Department of Safety is investigating the fall at the Jefferson site, according to a news release.The release stated that a 51-year-old man fell suddenly from a platform while the roller coaster was moving.The man, whose name was not released Saturday, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Department of Safety.Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety investigators from the state will inspect the ride, and officials say they are still investigating.