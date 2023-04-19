SCHUYLERVILLE, New York — Kaylin Gillis, the 2021 Schuylerville High School graduate who was shot and killed after turning into the wrong driveway in Hebron on Saturday, was remembered by school officials Tuesday as an avid artist who was always smiling.

Superintendent of Schools Gregg Barthelmas said that Gillis was a student that left an impact on the district. On display at a news conference were art pieces the school had of Gillis' in the district's "Looking Glass and Art Literary Journal."