HAMPTON FALLS - A Seabrook driver faces numerous charges, including negligent homicide and aggravated DWI, after a one-car crash Saturday that left his passenger dead.
State police said Earl Ganoe Jr., 40, was driving a 2013 Mercedes C300 west on Kensington Road when he lost control of his vehicle, which struck a guardrail, rock wall and utility pole.
His passenger, whose name was not released Saturday evening, suffered fatal injuries, police said. Ganoe was injured and was taken to Exeter Hospital, where he was later arrested.
Ganoe was charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated DWI, DWI (subsequent offense), reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, operating after suspension and operating without a valid license, according to police.
Kensington Road was closed for about four hours after the crash, which happened just after 11:30 a.m., while state and local police investigated.
Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash and asked anyone with information to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 223-8993 or by email: daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.