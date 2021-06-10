A Seabrook police officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts this week after he rescued a man from a burning home in which a woman died.
Seabrook selectmen presented a citation to officer David Hersey for the courage he showed on March 10 when he ran into the residence at 21 Spruce Court.
Hersey was the first to respond to the scene and was aware that there might be people trapped inside the house.
He kicked in the door and, through the smoke, saw a man on the floor.
Despite the intense smoke and heat, Hersey managed to pull the man out of the home within a matter of seconds.
Another occupant, later identified as 69-year-old Eileen Doherty of Seabrook, died of smoke inhalation after she was unable to escape.
Selectman Theresa Kyle said Hersey “exhibited true heroism.”
“This went above and beyond what you do every day. Thank you for your bravery and saving our resident’s life the way you did it. Seabrook residents appreciate your work,” Selectman Aboul Khan told Hersey during a presentation at Tuesday’s board meeting.
State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, also commended Hersey and presented him with a resolution from the New Hampshire Senate.
“In recognition of his exceptional bravery during the house fire in Seabrook on March 10, 2021, his actions saved a life, reminding all of us that those who place the safety and well-being of others before their own are true heroes in our communities and the state of New Hampshire,” the resolution said.
Sherman presented Hersey with a New Hampshire state flag that flew over the Statehouse.
“Every day officers put their lives on the line and do what’s right … and the best officers are the ones who will put that person first above all else,” he said.