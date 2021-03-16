A Seabrook woman was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash during Daytona’s 80th Bike Week in Daytona Beach, officials said.
Daytona Beach police responded to the crash on International Speedway Boulevard and U.S. 92 around 5:27 a.m. Sunday.
According to Daytona Beach Public Information Officer Messod Bendayan, a 2000 Toyota Rav4 and a 2013 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle were involved in the crash.
Bendayan said both vehicles were on the far right outside lane heading east when the Toyota hit the back of the motorcycle and the woman, identified as Kelly A. Surette, 39, of Seabrook and the 18-year-old driver of the bike were knocked off the vehicle.
Police said Surette died at the scene after landing on the road, while the driver of the motorcycle - a resident of Durand, Illinois – was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said right before the accident the 18-year-old driving lost his hat. The teen and his father - who was driving a different vehicle at the time of the incident - made a U-turn to go back and get the hat, according to police.
Officials said the crash occurred as both vehicles were stopped on the road.
Both Surette and the teen driver of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to police.
The driver of the Toyota Rav4 – a 25-year-old resident of Warner Robins, Ga. – agreed to have his blood drawn on scene by medical personnel after officers noted possible signs of impairment.
No injuries were reported by the driver of the Rav4 or the other four passengers inside the sport utility vehicle.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene by DBPD and will be fully inspected as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Charges have not been filed at this time. A decision on charges will not be made until the investigation is complete.
The incident was the fourth fatal accident reported in Daytona Beach during Bike Week 2021.