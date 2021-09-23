Authorities continued their search on Thursday for a damaged blue GMC Yukon believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident in Kingston that killed a retired Hudson police sergeant who was riding her bicycle.
Photographs and video taken from surveillance footage show the Yukon with moderate front-end damage to the passenger’s side of the front bumper and hood area.
According to state police, the images were captured by cameras at businesses along the path the vehicle is believed to have traveled.
The search for the Yukon began in the hours after Donna Briggs was discovered along the side of Route 125 around 8:30 Tuesday night.
Briggs, 59, of Derry, was training to take part in next month’s 300-mile Police Unity Tour, which will feature more than 1,000 riders making their way to Washington on Oct. 13 to honor fallen officers at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
Briggs had planned to ride in memory of Mel Keddy, an East Kingston police officer who died in 1995 after he was struck by a drunken driver while he was working at an accident scene in Kingston.
State police have said they believe Briggs was hit from behind just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday while riding southbound on Route 125. The impact sent Briggs and her bicycle down an embankment.
According to state police, the vehicle that struck her left the scene.
Kingston police found Briggs nine hours later while searching for her along her bike route after she was reported missing.
Briggs, who died at the scene, was hit just a few hundred feet away from the memorial marker built at the site where Keddy was struck 26 years ago.
State Police Lt. Keith Walker declined to comment on whether they had received many tips regarding the suspect vehicle since the images were released late Wednesday.
Investigators believe the Yukon was manufactured between 2000 and 2006.
Authorities are asking anyone who has seen the vehicle or has additional information related to the case to contact State Police Communications at 603-223-4381 or the MCU-TIP Line at 603-628-8477.