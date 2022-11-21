Search for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains ends Monday, resumes Tuesday AM Staff Report Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Emily Sotelo, 20, went missing during a hike in the White Mountains Sunday. Provided by Fish and Game Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire Fish and Game and rescue teams paused their search Monday evening for a missing 20-year-old female hiker. Fish and Game Capt. Mike Eastman said at 5 p.m. Monday that the teams were coming off the mountain and would resume searching at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.Fish and Game are looking for Emily Sotelo, who intended to hike several 4,000-footers in the White Mountains Sunday.She was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume, according to Fish and Game.Sotelo was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants. Eighteen teams were searching for her on Monday, according to media reports.“(The) temperature along the ridge is about zero, 30-40 mph winds make the chill factor -30,” according to a Facebook post from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, who were assisting in the search. Authorities ask anyone who might have seen her on the trail to call 603-271-1170. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Barrington man, 25, killed in Dover crash early Sunday City's winter parking rules, increased fines included, take effect Dec. 1 Search for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains ends Monday, resumes Tuesday AM Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant +4 {{title}} Most Popular Search for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains ends Monday, resumes Tuesday AM Manchester Asst. Police Chief Steve Mangone to retire Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant Speed, road conditions cited in Piermont crash that claimed life of Pike woman New traffic pattern on Route 101 in Bedford Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries; driver may have fled to NH, police say Manchester police ID trucker who died in Monday accident Man accidentally shoots self in leg while target shooting Hunter injured in fall from tree stand in New Durham Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday Request News Coverage