Emily Sotelo

Emily Sotelo, 20, went missing during a hike in the White Mountains Sunday. 

 Provided by Fish and Game

New Hampshire Fish and Game and rescue teams paused their search Monday evening for a missing 20-year-old female hiker. 

Fish and Game Capt. Mike Eastman said at 5 p.m. Monday that the teams were coming off the mountain and would resume searching at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.