FRANCONIA -- As a New Hampshire National Guard helicopter ferried search teams to peaks in Franconia Notch on Tuesday, Fish and Game officials said the effort to locate a hiker missing there since Sunday is entering the recovery phase.
Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., whose 20th birthday is today , was dropped off by her mother at the Lafayette Place Campground around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, said Capt. Michael Eastman, a co-leader of the Fish and Game search-and-rescue team.
He said Sotelo, whom family members told him was a student at Vanderbilt University, was supposed to hike on Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Flume.
In an e-mail, Vanderbilt University confirmed that Sotelo is a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology.
“We hope Emily is found safe and are monitoring for any news of her welfare,” said G.L. Black, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students. “We are in touch with her family members and have offered our support during this incredibly difficult time.”
Sotelo was supposed to rendezvous with her mother in the parking lot at the Flume Gorge between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, but she never arrived, prompting an extensive response by Fish and Game and volunteer search-and-rescue organizations.
In speaking with family members, Eastman said, it became apparent that Sotelo was “woefully unprepared” for conditions in Franconia Notch, which on Sunday morning saw zero degrees on the summits and wind gusts of 40 miles per hour.
On Tuesday morning, before the helicopter took searchers up from the Cannon Tram parking lot to the tops of the three peaks along Sotelo’s intended route, Eastman said it was likely that later Tuesday he would inform the Sotelo family that Emily had died and that the aim of searchers would be to find her body.
Members of the Sotelo family were present Tuesday at the Fish and Game staging area at the Flume Forge.
Eastman said Emily Sotelo’s itinerary was “pretty aggressive” and might have been borne of confidence from her previous experience hiking in the area in April. She took summer-wilderness survival training, he said, but that training didn’t fully prepare her for winter conditions.
Despite beginning her quest some two hours before the first light came into Franconia Notch on Sunday morning, Eastman said Sotelo’s only light source was her cell phone. She was lightly dressed, he said -- a jacket and athletic pants -- and wore sneakers, none of which would have stood her well on icy, snowy trails in freezing temperatures.
While she carried a “small amount of food” in a backpack and a water bladder, the water in the bladder would likely have frozen, said Eastman. Sotelo did not carry a lighter or other means of starting a fire to melt water or for heat.
While he didn’t want to speculate on Sotelo’s reasons for hiking solo in winter conditions, Eastman said the accessibility of hiking trails directly off the Franconia Notch Parkway (Interstate 93) can create a false sense of security for some people.
A line of thinking goes that if you can see the peak from the trailhead parking lot you can get to the summit relatively easily, said Eastman, and if you get into trouble, “somebody can rescue you,” which is not always true.
Eastman said no searchers have been injured, despite there being “rock gardens and drainages” under the snow the searchers are walking on. On Mount Lafayette, there were “impenetrable ice walls” on either side of the trail, he said, which made for tough going.
Sotelo's story should be a lesson for all hikers in the White Mountains, Eastman.
“The White Mountains are not a joke. We’ve had 32 degrees in July at the top of a mountain,” he said. According to Fish and Game, three people died on New Hampshire mountains last winter, including one who fell and another who suffered a heart attack.
“If you’re going to come (to the White Mountains) you've got to be prepared,” said Eastman. Better yet, “be over-prepared.”