Eleven days have passed since 79-year-old John Matson was last seen in Hampstead, but police say they worry the community's theories on social media are spreading incorrect information.
Matson was last seen on July 6, when stopped at restaurants on Main Street and Emerson Avenue before heading home to his Emerson Village apartment. Matson has moderate dementia but police said those who met him that day said he did not seem confused or disoriented.
Matson was last seen walking southwest on Parklane Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 6. His wife reported him missing just after 12:15 a.m. July 7, according to police Facebook posts.
Matson is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and a short gray beard, and was last seen wearing a red, white and blue button-up shirt and gray shorts.
Police say Matson has a distinctive birth mark on the right side of his neck and right ear.
Matson is friendly, police said, and anyone who sees him is encouraged to talk with him.
In a Facebook post, Hampstead police asked residents of Emerson Avenue, Wash Pond Road, East Road, West Road, Main Street, Stage Road and Route 111 to double- and triple-check any surveillance cameras for anything out of the ordinary between 7 p.m. July 6 and 8 a.m. July 7.
Police ask residents to contact them even if they did not see anything, to rule the camera out, and police have also asked residents and business owners in Hampstead and nearby towns to check their land and buildings.
"At this time, we cannot rule out that John did or did not wander into the woods somewhere. We cannot rule out that John was or was not picked up by a motorist," Hampstead Police Deputy Chief Robert Kelley wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
Kelley said the police were not investigating Matson's disappearance as a criminal matter, but said it was one possibility.
Matson's daughter, Debbie Hill, wondered in a Facebook post if he was picked up by a driver, and gotten a ride somewhere. Hill wondered if he had tried to return to former homes in Lakeland, or Fort Lauderdale, Fla., or Woburn, Mass., or if he made his way to Springfield, Mass.
Social media has helped and hindered the search, Kelley wrote in his post.
"At times social media has been a blessing and helped us spread the word on important information that the public needs to be aware of," Kelley wrote. "However social media has also helped spread a lot speculation and frankly wrong information."
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700 or state Department of Fish and Game at 603-271-3361.
Kelley warned residents not to jump to conclusions about police activity in town.
"If you see a couple police cruisers doing something in Town, please do not feel the need to plaster it all over social media," Kelley continued. "It sends the wrong message; people assume that it involves a new development with locating John."