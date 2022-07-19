Police in Harvard, Mass., reported Tuesday morning that State Police detectives are conducting a search on Still River Road in relation to an “ongoing investigation.”

A state police spokesman confirmed the search was related to an investigation into Mary Anderson, the 23-year-old woman Harvard police issued a missing person’s alert for earlier this week.

Harvard police notified the public of the investigation in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Anderson was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Hudson, New Hampshire around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. She was reported missing by her family at 5 p.m. the next day after she failed to get in touch with relatives.

Her family believes she may have been kidnapped after a backpack and someone else’s personal belongings were found behind a tree on the woman’s property.

All inquiries were referred to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

She promised to text family and friends when she made it home safe, but that text never came — something family friend Alicia Giannino called "very uncharacteristic" of the family-oriented young woman.

She promised to text family and friends when she made it home safe, but that text never came — something family friend Alicia Giannino called “very uncharacteristic” of the family-oriented young woman.

Anderson’s family reported her missing to Harvard police around 5 p.m. the next day when repeated attempts to contact her were left unanswered. Fearing the worst, Giannino began sharing images of Anderson and her ex-fiancé on Facebook immediately.

