Police search the Saint Benedict Center on across from Mary Anderson's home on Still River Road in Harvard on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Anderson, 23, of Harvard was last week around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Hudson, New Hampshire.
A police car parks in front of 23-year-old Mary Anderson's Still River Road House in Harvard, Massachusetts on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Anderson has been missing since she was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Hudson, New Hampshire.
The Harvard, Mass., Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen driving in Hudson, N.H., over the weekend. Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard was reported missing by her family Sunday night, police said in Facebook post Monday.
Tom Matthews/MassLive
Anderson was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Hudson, New Hampshire around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. She was reported missing by her family at 5 p.m. the next day after she failed to get in touch with relatives.
Her family believes she may have been kidnapped after a backpack and someone else’s personal belongings were found behind a tree on the woman’s property.
All inquiries were referred to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.
Anderson was reported missing early Sunday evening after family and friends said she never returned home. She was visiting with friends on Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire and left around 10:30 p.m. to drive back to her Harvard home, but it’s unclear if the 23-year-old ever made it there.
She promised to text family and friends when she made it home safe, but that text never came — something family friend Alicia Giannino called “very uncharacteristic” of the family-oriented young woman.
Anderson’s family reported her missing to Harvard police around 5 p.m. the next day when repeated attempts to contact her were left unanswered. Fearing the worst, Giannino began sharing images of Anderson and her ex-fiancé on Facebook immediately.