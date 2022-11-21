Search underway for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains Staff Report Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Emily Sotelo, 20, went missing during a hike in the White Mountains Sunday. Provided by Fish and Game Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Fish and Game and rescue teams are looking for a 20-year-old female hiker who intended to hike several 4,000-footers in the White Mountains Sunday.Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume, according to Fish and Game.Sotelo was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants. Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue reported having three teams looking for her Sunday night.“(The) temperature along the ridge is about zero, 30-40 mph winds make the chill factor -30,” according to the group wrote on Facebook Sunday night. Authorities ask anyone who might have seen her on the trail to call 603-271-1170. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Search underway for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant +4 {{title}} Most Popular Manchester Asst. Police Chief Steve Mangone to retire Speed, road conditions cited in Piermont crash that claimed life of Pike woman Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries; driver may have fled to NH, police say New traffic pattern on Route 101 in Bedford Manchester police ID trucker who died in Monday accident Man accidentally shoots self in leg while target shooting Hunter injured in fall from tree stand in New Durham Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday Feds announce investigation of Worcester Police Department Request News Coverage