Emily Sotelo

Emily Sotelo, 20, went missing during a hike in the White Mountains Sunday. 

 Provided by Fish and Game

Fish and Game and rescue teams are looking for a 20-year-old female hiker who intended to hike several 4,000-footers in the White Mountains Sunday.

Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume, according to Fish and Game.