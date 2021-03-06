Authorities have identified the man who drowned after his ATV went through the ice on the Piscataquog River as Brian Lesmerises, 49, of Goffstown.
The man's body was recovered Friday morning after a brief search by a airboat and dive team from New Hampshire Fish and Game near the Manchester/Goffstown line.
According to Fish and Game, Lesmerises had been missing since Thursday night from the Arrowhead Road area of Goffstown with his four-wheeler.
At 3 a.m. Friday, searchers found a hole in the ice and a helmet that belonged to the missing man. The dive team recovered his body at 10:45 a.m.
Arrowhead Road is located about a half-mile upstream from the Kelley Falls dam on the West Side of Manchester.
Fish and Game officials are warning that ice conditions can change daily with late winter temperatures. They reminded people to check the thickness before they venture onto the ice.