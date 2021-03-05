The body of a man believed to have fallen through the ice on the Piscataquog River near the Manchester/Goffstown line was recovered Friday morning, state conservation officials said.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Airboat and Dive Team began its operation on the impoundment of the Piscataquog River about 10:35 a.m. Friday and recovered the body in about 10 minutes, according to a statement released Friday.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
According to the statement, the 49-year-old man had been missing since Thursday night from the Arrowhead Road area of Goffstown with his four-wheeler.
Arrowhead Road is located close to the shore of the impoundment and about a half-mile upstream from the Kelley Falls dam on the West Side of Manchester.
At 3 a.m. Friday, searchers found a hole in the ice and a helmet that belonged to the missing man.
Fish and Game warn that ice conditions change daily with late winter temperatures and urge people to check thickness as they venture onto the ice.