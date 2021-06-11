The driver of a motorcycle died after going off the road in south Manchester Friday morning, police said, the second person to die this week in a motorcycle accident in Manchester.
The accident took place at the Triangle Mall, a small shopping center where Perimeter Road joins the South Willow Street where it curves past the Mall of New Hampshire. The accident took place around 6:15 a.m.
According to Manchester police, the motorcyclist had been riding south on Perimeter Road and left the road between the Triangle Mall and the St. Mary's Bank branch building.
The driver was thrown and was already deceased by the time first responders arrived, according to police. The rider's identity will be released after relatives are informed, they said.
On Wednesday night, motorcycle passenger Paige Parkinson, 25, died when the bike she was riding struck a parked car near Pine and Willow streets. Police said the 23-year-old driver of the motorcycle in that crash was not seriously injured. They did not release his name.
Anyone with information about either accident can contact Manchester police at 668-8711.