CONCORD - With his widow and former police colleagues looking on, slain Brentwood Officer Stephen Arkell earned the ultimate tribute from the State Senate Thursday, passage of a bill naming a section of Route 125 in his honor.
The bill (SB 552) would designate that part of Route 125 through his hometown as the Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway.
The legislation now heads over to the House of Representatives for its review after a 24-0 Senate vote.
Arkell, 48, was a police officer for 15 years in town and also had served as the animal control officer.
He was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance at a local residence on May 12, 2014.
State Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, authored the bill and spoke on its behalf.
"Every once in a while in this body we do things that transcend politics and remind us of the values we all share and strive for each day," Morgan said.
Began as a builder
Morgan said Arkell was a master carpenter and a community volunteer who was known throughout their town as someone who would always respond to someone who needed help.
Each member of the State Senate signed their name to a special roll call sheet about the bill that Morgan presented to Arkell's widow, Heather.
"I’m just humble about all of this," she said after the vote. "I think this would be nice for the future generations. This is just an honor to see the Senate recognized his dedication to the job and to his community."
Mrs. Arkell said her late husband would be embarrassed by all the attention.
Morgan said he was told by family and friends of Arkell that if this becomes law the road sign with the designation should not be a large one.
"He really just did what he thought was the right thing to do, not doing anything just for the recognition," Mrs. Arkell said.
"I hope people take this and pay it forward.
'Everybody was for Steve'
Former Police Chief Wayne Robinson said Arkell's death hit hard this small department with only nine officers because Arkell had been a standout who was universally well-liked.
"I think this underlines the reality that everybody was for Steve," Robinson said
"We will never forget Steve Arkell nor should we."
At the time of his death, Arkell was survived by along with his wife, Heather, two daughters, Kimberly and Lauren; parents, Marion and Tom Arkell of Brentwood; brother, Jeff and wife Robin of Brentwood; brother David of Dover along with many nieces and nephews.
A Stamford, Conn. native, Arkell's parents moved to Brentwood in 1971 and Stephen attended Swasey School in Brentwood and then Exeter Junior and Senior High School.
Earning his bachelor's degree in 1988 from the University of New Hampshire, Arkell became a builder and a well-respected coach in soccer, lacrosse and baseball for his two daughters and many other local youths.
State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said the momentum for this tribute came from his peers locally, not from politicians.
"He was an integral part of his community and many of his colleagues came forward with the idea," Watters said.
"This is a fitting way to honor his sacrifice and all that he meant to his community."
Since his death, local officials have sponsored the Stephen Arkell Community 5K that raised money at Exeter High for scholarships.
The tentative date for the 2020 race is May 13.
Morgan's bill had 12 Senate co-sponsors which essentially meant it was going to pass since a majority of the Senate wanted their name to be on it.
Morgan and Heather said they hope the designation encourages residents to volunteer in their communities.
"It is my hope this will inspire all of us to always leave the wood pile a little higher than you found it," Morgan added.