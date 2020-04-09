Manchester police closed a portion of South Beech Street Thursday morning following a serious two-car accident near the Gold Street intersection.
The hilltop accident involved a sedan and a Jeep. Debris from the crash littered the area and a child's car seat lay beside the wrecked car.
Police detoured traffic, taped off the scene and called in the accident reconstruction team, steps usually taken when accidents involve a fatality or critical injury.
Gold Street meets South Beech Street at the crest of a hill where visibility can be hampered at times. Neighbors said accidents there are too commonplace.
Police issued public alerts about the accident about 7:30 a.m.