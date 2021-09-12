Three people needed to be brought to the hospital by helicopter after three serious all-terrain and utility vehicle crashes in the North Country Saturday.
Two crashes occurred in Jericho State Park in Berlin, one on the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham and Farr Road in Pittsburg, according to a news release.
11:30 a.m.
The first crash occurred on Brook Road in Jericho State Park.
Michael Ryan, 31, of Gloucester, Mass., came around a downhill corner and hit brakes, causing him to lose control of the machine and roll over. The machine pinned him against the ground, according to the release.
Responders from Fish and Game and Berlin Fire and EMS determined he needed immediate urgent care and called the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter. Ryan was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Speed and inexperience are considered primary factors in the crash.
2 p.m.
The second crash occurred on Moose Road in Jericho State Park.
Nicole Levesque, 36, of Milton, was following another ATV when the ATV caught a rut in the trails causing the machine to get pushed into a ditch and roll over causing severe injury. Another ATV operator from a different party found Levesque and called 911.
A conservation officer and Berlin Fire and EMS responded and determined the helicopter would be needed again.
Levesque was brought from the scene to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Berlin Ambulance, where she was picked up by the DHART helicopter for transport to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Investigators consider operator inexperience to be the primary cause of this crash.
The third crash occurred on the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham shortly after the last one.
Henry Sanschagrin, 74, of Gorham, who was riding with his wife, had rolled their machine after pulling to the side of the trail to let another rider pass. He pulled too far off the trail causing the machine to roll over down an embankment, according to the release.
Sanschagrin and his wife were brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for evaluation for any injuries by Gorham Fire and Rescue. It is believed that operator inattention is the cause of this crash.
3 p.m.
The final crash occurred on Farr Road in Pittsburg, but Fish and Game were unable to respond.
Karen Lane, 59, of Jaffrey, rolled her ATV over, reportedly to prevent hitting a gate. Pittsburg police covered the crash.
She was brought to Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, where DHART was called to transport the patient. Speed and inattention are the contributing factors in this crash.
Investigators do not consider alcohol or drug intoxication a factor in any of these crashes.