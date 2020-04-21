Two 20-year-olds were badly hurt in a Monday morning crash on Route 102 in Londonderry.
Police say Nashua’s Daniel Montminy, 20, was driving a Ford Focus west on Route 102 Monday morning.
Around 7:15 a.m., police say he accelerated into oncoming traffic, near the Nashua Road Shell station.
Police say Montminy’s car crashed into three others before coming to a stop.
Montminy was taken by helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Montminy’s passenger, Merrimack’s Hannah Denoncourt, 20, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
None of the drivers Montminy in the incident were injured, according to police.