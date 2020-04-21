Londonderry crash

Police say Daniel Montminy, 20, was driving a gray Fold Focus when he crashed into oncoming traffic Monday morning. Montminy was taken to a Boston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and his passenger was seriously hurt

 Courtesy Londonderry Police Departmentn

Two 20-year-olds were badly hurt in a Monday morning crash on Route 102 in Londonderry.

Police say Nashua’s Daniel Montminy, 20, was driving a Ford Focus west on Route 102 Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., police say he accelerated into oncoming traffic, near the Nashua Road Shell station.

Police say Montminy’s car crashed into three others before coming to a stop.

Montminy was taken by helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montminy’s passenger, Merrimack’s Hannah Denoncourt, 20, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

None of the drivers Montminy in the incident were injured, according to police.

Tags

Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Monday, April 20, 2020
Saturday, April 18, 2020