A Rochester man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday in an ATV accident in Tamworth, one of several accidents conservation officers responded to across the state over the weekend.
In other incidents Saturday, a Massachusetts woman suffered serious injuries when her snowmobile hit a tree in Carroll and a minor suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when the snowmobile he was riding hit a rock and rolled in Dorchester, officials said.
Around 12:43 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game was notified of an ATV accident on White Lake in Tamworth.
The operator, identified as Daryl Justham, 55, of Rochester suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital via ambulance.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, though officials believe the lack of a helmet
appears to be a contributing factor in the severity of injuries sustained.
No further information was available Sunday.
Conservation officers said around 3 p.m. Saturday, April Belsito, 52, of Dudley, Mass., was riding snowmobiles with family heading southbound from the Zealand area towards Route 3 in Carroll when she lost control of the machine while going up an incline in the trail.
The snowmobile hit some trees and Belsito was thrown from the machine, officials said.
Following the crash, Belsito was immediately attended to by riding companions and her husband called 911.
Personnel from the Twin Mountain Fire Department and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officer responded to the scene. Fire personnel were able to utilize a tracked ATV and specially-designed rescue trailer to safely transport Belsito out of the woods. She was taken by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by conservation officers, but officials believe a
mechanical malfunction may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
Also on Saturday, around 11 a.m. a minor suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries while snowmobiling on state trail 153 in Dorchester.
The minor, whose name was not released, was the second rider in a party of four when he failed to negotiate a turn on an uphill portion of the trail. The youth’s snowmobile went wide of the trail and hit a rock on the right side, which bent the runner, causing the machine to roll.
The minor suffered a lower leg injury. A member of the riding party was able to reach a trailhead not far from the crash site and flagged down a passerby, who used a landline telephone nearby to call for help.
The minor was helped off the trail by members of the Lyme and Hanover Fire Departments.
“Snowmobile riders should expect early-season riding conditions on most open systems, to include thin snow coverage and the potential for icy corners,” said Fish and Game Department Conservation Lt. James Kneeland in a statement. “Riders must always be prepared to adjust their operation in a manner so as to safely negotiate unexpected hazards and varying trail conditions.”