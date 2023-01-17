This stickers were sold at $10 each to raise money for Lt. Todd Berube's family. The stickers have since sold out and raised $10,000. Lenny Brown, Merrimack Fire Lieutenant and former Hudson fireman, designed the sticker and donated all the cost of material and time to produce the stickers.
A photo of Todd J. Berube taken by David Morin, according to a Facebook post by the Professional Firefighters of Hudson.
The life of Hudson fire Lt. Todd Berube will be celebrated next Wednesday, two weeks after he was killed in a motorcycle accident last week on Route 102 in the town where he worked.
Berube, 48, had a zest for life, a giving spirit and “wacky sense of humor,” according to his obituary, and his cooking skills were always appreciated around the firehouse.
A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Hudson Community Center, 23 Lions Ave. Burial will be private, according to his obituary.
“Words cannot express the void he leaves in the lives of those who loved him.
Until we meet again Buddy -- Byyyyyyeeeeee,” his obituary reads. Buddy was one of Berube’s nicknames, along with “Woody.”
Hudson Firefighter's Relief Association has been raising money for Berube’s family. He left behind a partner of 12 years, a son, daughter and stepdaughter.
More than $8,300 have been raised on GoFundMe and $10,000 as part of a fundraiser selling stickers featuring the character of Woody from Disney’s “Toy Story” in his memory. Checks are also being sent in.
Investigators determined a 2018 Mazda 3 traveling east on Route 102 took a left-hand turn and Berube, driving a 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle in the opposite direction, crashed into the passenger side of the Mazda. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Police and firefighters who worked alongside Berube administered life-saving measures, according to a news release, but to no avail. Berube was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hudson police continue to investigate and the driver of the Mazda 3 has cooperated, according to police Lt. Roger Lamarche.
“It was a single car vs. motorcycle,” he said. “There are no other vehicles involved.”
He was wearing a helmet, according to a news release.
Berube joined the Hudson Fire Department on July 1, 2002, as a full-time firefighter after starting his career in Milford as a call firefighter. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.
Since January 2020, he also worked as a call firefighter in Litchfield. He was named the Litchfield Firefighter of the Year in 2021.
Hudson Fire Chief Scott Tice said all resources would be made available to help those who worked with Berube cope, especially those who responded.
The Professional Firefighters of Hudson, IAFF Local 3154, thanked American Medical Response for covering calls immediately following the accident and Nashua Fire-Rescue and the Londonderry Fire Department for covering shifts while the department had a meeting with mental health resources the next day.
“This past week has been one of the worst in the living memory of the Hudson Fire Department,” the union wrote in a Facebook post. “Todd’s sudden passing has deeply impacted us all, but in our darkest times the community has rallied around us. The outpouring of support for our members, food for the firehouses and donations for the family has been literally overwhelming. It is truly humbling to see, and we cannot express our gratitude enough.”
Berube helped train and teach during meetings of the Hudson Explorers. Every year, he participated in the 9/11 memorial stair climb.
“Todd's dedication to his profession was evident and he was looked up to by all who knew and worked with him in various capacities,” the obituary reads.