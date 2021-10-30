Fallen New Hampshire state trooper Jesse Sherrill will be honored with an event at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena on Wednesday, it was announced Saturday.
"The family of Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill, along with their family within the New Hampshire State Police, announce that a Celebration of Life Event will be held at the Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Arena located at 555 Elm Street, Manchester, NH on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021," reads a press release issued Saturday night. "The event will begin at 11:00 AM and will be open to the public. A private burial will follow for family only and will not be open to the public."
Sherrill, 44, was killed shortly after midnight Thursday as he sat in his state police cruiser, struck by a northbound tractor-trailer on I-95. He was on an overnight traffic detail when the crash occurred.
Gov. Chris Sununu has directed flags to remain at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in the state through sunset on Wednesday.
Information regarding law enforcement staging and meeting locations will be forthcoming in the next few days.
All correspondence for the family of Staff Sergeant Sherrill should be send to Trooper First Class Frank Campo at the Director’s Office, 33 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03305. Donations can be made to thegreghillfoundation.org or sent directly to The Troopers Foundation Account, 107 N. State Street, Concord NH 03301.
Dignitaries, elected officials and agency heads interested in attending are requested to contact Major John Marasco at John.C.Marasco@dos.nh.gov.