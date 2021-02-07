Conservation officers responded to several reports of snowmobiles and ATVs through the ice over the weekend in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, including one involving a 5-year-old boy.
Around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 911 dispatchers received a call reporting a snowmobile through the ice in the vicinity of Black Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough.
Michael Long, 22, of Moultonborough was operating a snowmobile with his mother Heather Long as a passenger when they attempted to go around a pressure ridge but instead the snowmobile went through the ice.
The pair were able to remove themselves from the water onto the ice. They eventually walked to shore and were assisted by first responders.
Around 6:30 p.m. the same day, two ATVs went through the ice on Big Squam Lake in Center Harbor, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported in a release.
David Reynolds, 38, and Brandon Gilcreast, 40, both of Hudson, were visiting friends on Squam Lake and were returning back to their vehicle in the dark when they suddenly went through the ice while operating ATV’s.
Both men were able to rescue themselves and walk back to their vehicle.
Around 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, 911 received a call reporting a snowmobile through the ice in Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Conservation officers said Eric Stevenson, 45, of Meredith was operating a snowmobile with his 5-year-old son Eivin as a passenger. Stevenson stopped on the ice to wait for his wife to catch up on her snowmobile when his snowmobile went through the ice.
Stevenson was able to quickly remove his son and himself from the water and safely make it back to shore.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials remind outdoor recreational users that waterbodies remain unsafe in many areas despite the recent cold spell.
“Even though Lake Winnipesaukee, Squam Lake and other lakes and ponds are frozen over, the ice thickness varies greatly,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Bradley Morse in a statement. “Frequent checking of ice thickness is essential and the use of safety equipment is encouraged, including personal flotation devices, ice picks and throw ropes.”