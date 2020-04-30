A report of sheep grazing along Route 101 in Raymond was one of the wilder calls police have received in recent weeks as the number of traffic-related incidents has dropped.
The sheep were on the lam Tuesday morning in the area of Exit 5. They fled into the woods when police showed up and reportedly made it home safely.
Luckily for the sheep, the number of vehicles on the busiest east-to-west highway in the state is noticeably lower than before Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order on March 28 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Crime doesn’t stop, but the volume of traffic has slowed significantly with people being home from work,” said State Police Lt. John Hennessey.
Calls are down, Hennessey said, but troopers are still visible and continuing traffic enforcement. Hennessey did not have data on the number of crashes over the past month but said it’s “safe to say” they’re down as well.
Local police departments also are reporting fewer traffic problems.
“Obviously, the sheer volume of traffic has been significantly reduced since the governor's order was put in place. This has an accordion effect on traffic-related issues such as crashes," said Newmarket Police Chief Kyle True.
Newmarket PD responded to 12 motor vehicle crashes in March, compared to one in April, though that was a three-car crash with four people taken to local hospitals, True said.
Police said the closure of bars has meant fewer intoxicated drivers on the roads.
“We have definitely seen less incidents of DWI,” Hennessey said.
Newmarket police remain on the lookout for drunken drivers, but vehicle stops are down overall, according to True, who encouraged the public to continue to report erratic or dangerous driving.
“Officers will continue to show a visible presence on the roadways to deter and apprehend dangerous or drunk drivers,” he said.
Epping Police Chief Michael Wallace said his department also is reporting fewer traffic-related issues, but officers have responded to some accidents and motor vehicle complaints.
In Exeter, the number of traffic accidents between March 20 and April 30 is less than half what it was during the same period last year, Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.
Despite the recent drop in traffic volume, Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield has noticed roads in his town starting to get busier.
“Obviously our crashes are down to decreased traffic, but I can say that in the past couple of weeks the traffic has increased substantially,” he said.
Arrests for drunken driving and domestic violence are down, but Lee police have still been busy, with a fatal crash a week ago, followed by an overdose death, Dronsfield said.