New Hampshire's senators met a shipment of protective equipment Friday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, along with the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
The gear shipped from China, including 11 million gloves, will be used at VA facilities including the medical center in Manchester.
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie traveled to New Hampshire to meet the shipment, the latest in a series of shipments organized by Bedford inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen. U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan were also at the airport.
Hassan and Shaheen used the event to call for another federal COVID-19 relief bill, and called for the Trump administration to use the Defense Production Act to make sure the VA has enough protective equipment and testing supplies.