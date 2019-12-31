MANCHESTER - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening in the area of Mammoth Road and Porter Street.

Police said no injuries were reported and the incident does not appear to have been a random act.

Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 603-688-8711 reference MPD Case #19-18908 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040. You may be eligible for a cash reward should a tip lead to an arrest and conviction.

