CONCORD — Law enforcement leaders and citizen activists remain far apart on the scope and resources for a proposed committee that would examine allegations of police misconduct.
Attorney General John Formella scheduled work sessions for Wednesday and Thursday in hopes of reaching consensus among the study committee the Legislature created to come up with an independent process for reviewing police misconduct.
The study group has until Nov. 1 to issue a report with recommendations to the Legislature
The committee’s majority seems in agreement on a new seven-person committee that would be attached to New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council (PSTC).
The committee would have four members from law enforcement and three from the general public.
The major dispute is over whether this committee should have its own staff and be able to investigate complaints independently.
John Scippa, director of the PSTC, proposed the Law Enforcement Conduct Review Committee should meet to examine the punishments that local police chiefs and other law enforcement executives hand down for officer misconduct.
Under his proposal, if the committee decided the punishment wasn’t adequate, or if the review was lacking in some manner, this committee could recommend that the council investigate the matter further.
But Joseph Lascaze, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said an independent police conduct committee was a central theme of the Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency Commission (LEACT) that Gov. Chris Sununu formed in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“This was crafted independently with neutrality,” Lascaze said. “I am not saying these are all hills to die upon, but we would be going backward if that is what we would be doing.”
Mark Morrison, a Londonderry police lieutenant, said LEACT reforms already adopted give the council more authority to investigate complaints and for the first time, those misconduct hearings could be public.
The AG’s office also has formed a public integrity unit that investigates police misconduct of a criminal nature.
“From a perspective of an employee, there are more ways for conduct to be reviewed than, some could argue, is necessary, but it is certainly enough,” Morrison said.
Scippa said a new committee conducting its own investigations would only cause more confusion for the public.
“It just seems to me to be very duplicative,” Scippa said.
Deputy Safety Commissioner Eddie Edwards suggested a middle ground, to give the review committee its own investigator while having the training council serve as the final arbiter.
“The police standards and training council is the judge, the review committee would look at it,” Edwards said, adding this structure would be similar to how the state manages all business licensing boards in the state.
“If we put this kind of structure together, let’s see what happens.”
Scippa said he’s already added a full-time investigator to his staff.
Morrison said giving the committee the equivalent of a “prosecutor” appears to be excessive.
The investigation of police misconduct is very different than a probe into civilian behavior, he said.
“Here we have a group of employees who are not able to refuse questions. If you have a question, they must answer it or they could get fired,” Morrison said. “More ferreting of outside information isn’t going to accomplish anything.”