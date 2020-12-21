A Hillsborough woman who lost her home in a fire the week before Christmas is scrambling to find a new place for herself and her two children.
“It’s just not the way you want to end an already hard year,” said friend Erica Alibrandi.
Alibrandi is organizing the fundraiser to help her former roommate Pamela Glines following Sunday’s fire that left Glines and her 12-year-old son Gabe and 6-year-old daughter Arya without a home.
“We definitely want to try and salvage Christmas for the kids, Alibrandi said.
Hillsborough Fire Chief Ken Stafford said his department was called around 2 p.m. Sunday to deal with reported smoke in a building at 355 West Main St. Firefighters were able to find and extinguish the fire, which was mostly contained to one room, Stafford said, but they were not able to rescue the family pets — a dog, a cat, and a potbellied pig, he said.
The family was not at home when the fire started, and Stafford said the cause is not considered suspicious. Firefighters continue to investigate what happened. Alibrandi, who shared the home with Glines for about a year, said it was likely an electric issue.
The loss of the pets was difficult, Alibrandi said. The dog was still alive, though injured, when the family went to the house, she said, but they were unable to save him.
Glines did not have renters insurance and needs to find a new place for herself and children, her friend said. Glines is the chef at Hillsborough restaurant Sloppy Joes.
“She’s just a really strong and amazing woman,” Alibrandi said. “Pam is one of the most loving and caring women I know.”
Alibrandi is leading the effort by starting a GoFundMe page to get the family enough to put down a deposit on a new place and get it furnished. People in the community are also donating items for the family, which Alibrandi has been collecting.
The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family had close to $5,000 from 71 donors as of Monday afternoon.
Go to https://gofund.me/4ccdc662.