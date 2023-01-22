Single-vehicle wreck leads to DUI arrest in Pelham By Aaron Curtis The Sun, Lowell, Mass. Jan 22, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PELHAM — A 30-year-old Amesbury, Mass. man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash on Mammoth Road during the early morning hours on Saturday.Pelham Police said an investigation determined shortly before 2 a.m., Edward Nassif, 30, was driving a 2001 Audi TT south on Mammoth Road when he struck a guardrail along the southbound lane.Police said the vehicle came to a rest near the entrance of the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields, at 1201 Mammoth Road.According to police, Cpl. Mark Riddinger came across the crash and determined Nassif was impaired.There were no injuries reported at the scene.Nassif is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court at 8 a.m. Feb. 6.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Cannon sees winter's second skier death in state on Wednesday TSA seized record number of guns across New England airports in 2022 Man in I-93 high-speed chase rented BMW with car-sharing app Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district Snow headed our way, state safety officials say be prepared +3 Blasting on Everett Turnpike in Bedford to result in rolling road blocks Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response Footprints in the snow lead police to man they say fled NH crash scene Man in I-93 high-speed chase rented BMW with car-sharing app Manchester Police release new image of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash Manchester man, 19, seriously injured in Bodwell Road crash Blasting on Everett Turnpike in Bedford to result in rolling road blocks Service planned for Hudson firefighter killed in motorcycle accident Manchester police seek help identifying car after man found injured in street Vermont man killed in head-on crash in Keene Girl, 6, hurt after police say gun 'accidentally discharged' Request News Coverage