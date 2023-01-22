PELHAM — A 30-year-old Amesbury, Mass. man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash on Mammoth Road during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Pelham Police said an investigation determined shortly before 2 a.m., Edward Nassif, 30, was driving a 2001 Audi TT south on Mammoth Road when he struck a guardrail along the southbound lane.