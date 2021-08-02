Skateboarder seriously injured after being hit, dragged by bus in Manchester Staff report Aug 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A skateboarder suffered serious injuries after being hit by a school bus and dragged about 100 feet Monday afternoon in Manchester, officials said.Manchester police responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Ashland Street. The crash involved an Easterseals bus and a skateboarder.The skateboarder was trapped under the school bus and dragged, an official with American Medical Response confirmed.The skateboarder was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.The victim’s identity has not been released. No further information was available. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Police certification board holds decertification hearings in public Utah man carried off Mount Washington after two nights in freezing winds Pontoon boat hits paddle boarder while docking on Lake Winnipesaukee Woman killed, man badly injured in Peterborough crash Elm Street shop window damaged in early morning gunfire, Manchester police investigating Man dies while hiking Mt. Carrigain Multi-vehicle crash near Hooksett tolls injures four More rain, more flooding across New Hampshire Hiker found unharmed after night out in Great Gulf Wilderness Fish and Game respond to 4 ATV crashes in Coos County Request News Coverage