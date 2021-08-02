A skateboarder suffered serious injuries after being hit by a school bus and dragged about 100 feet Monday afternoon in Manchester, officials said.

Manchester police responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Ashland Street. The crash involved an Easterseals bus and a skateboarder.

The skateboarder was trapped under the school bus and dragged, an official with American Medical Response confirmed.

The skateboarder was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released. No further information was available.

