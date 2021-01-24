A skier was rescued on Mount Washington Friday after being buried in an avalanche, the Mt. Washington Avalanche Center reported.
In a Facebook post, the center reported the skier was “swept into and under the moving debris and lost skis and poles” near the left gully of Tuckerman Ravine around 3 p.m. on Friday.
“When the (snow) flow stopped, he found himself buried face down, fortunately with his head very near the surface, but the rest of his body buried by two feet or more of debris," reads the post. “He was unable to move but could raise his head for a breath.”
Another skier who was with the man did not see his friend become buried and skied away, the center reported. That second skier eventually alerted others, and soon bystanders helped dig out the skier. Hermit Lake and Harvard Cabin caretakers, along with snow rangers, helped dig him out safely.
The man who was buried and the friend he was skiing with did not have avalanche beacons, probes or shovels, the center reports, gear experts says is highly recommended for anyone skiing or hiking in the area.
“This pair was among many poorly equipped or skiers traveling alone yesterday. All were very nice people with families,” the center wrote in their post. “Please, please, please, read the forecast carefully, take an avalanche class, travel safely, and carry the proper equipment. Life is too short already.”
An avalanche warning is expected to remain in place on Mt. Washington until Sunday.