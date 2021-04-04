Rescue workers carried an injured skier down Mount Washington on Saturday, after the Delaware man tumbled nearly 1,000 feet down the southeast side of the mountain.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, conservation officers received a call reporting a skier was injured after falling down a steep slope in the Gulf of Slides, officials said.
The victim, identified by conservation officers as Arild Hestvik, 61, of Newark, Delaware, had tumbled approximately 1,000 feet down the entire length of a slide path, located in a popular skiing route known as Main
Gully, Sgt. Glen Lucas of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a release.
According to Lucas, Hestvik told conservation officers his boot released from a binding before he made his first turn, causing him to fall the full length of Main Gully.
Due to the nature of the injury and the distance to the trailhead, U.S. Forest Service Snow Rangers called for a DHART medical helicopter with the hope they could locate a spot near Hestvik to land, but were unable to find a suitable location due to the height of trees in the area.
A call was placed requesting a National Guard helicopter, which carries a cable hoist that allows the helicopter to hover above the ground and lift a patient off the ground in a rescue litter.
Lucas said with nightfall approaching rescuers determined the National Guard helicopter was not a viable option and decided Hestvik would be transported out over land, down the Gulf of Slides, in a rescue litter.
Rescuers arrived at the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center with Hestvik around 9 p.m. He was loaded into a Gorham ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.